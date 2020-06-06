BREEZY SHOWERS AS CRISTOBAL REMAINS NEARBY

A cloudy and muggy start to the our day. Deep tropical moisture associated with Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to push through all of Florida. With a tropical air mass in place, temperatures this morning started off in the mid to lower 80s but with the added humidity it felt like the mid 90s across all of South Florida.
With all of that moisture in place, it looks like the thick cloud cover we have been seeing will stick around through much of the weekend. That means, limited sunshine is expected this weekend. But despite the cloud cover, our weekend is NOT looking like a complete washout. On & off isolated to scattered showers remain in the forecast this weekend. That means that although there will be wet times, there will also be some dry times across South Florida.
Wind speeds have also picked up quite a bit as compared to the last few days. Here’s why: High pressure remains over the Atlantic waters while over the Gulf of Mexico we find Tropical Storm Cristobal. South Florida will remain lodged in between both systems. This has tightened the pressure gradient across our area, which will continue to cause breezy to gusty winds through the next couple of days. Wind gusts today expected to reach as high as 25mph. So while these stronger winds have deteriorated marine conditions across our coastal waters, some good news is that as quickly as showers move in they will move out of our areas just as quickly!
With a tropical air mass in place, on & off showers will remain the forecast through the start of the upcoming work week. Even though Cristobal is forecast to make landfall along the Central Gulf Coast at some point on Sunday afternoon, the moisture associated with the system will continue to stream in across our state. This will help keep an unsettled weather pattern in the forecast through the first half of the work week. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout this time. But as the week progresses all of that moisture will finally begin to life, allowing South Florida to finally transition to a more summer-like weather pattern by the end of the week.