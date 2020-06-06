BREEZY SHOWERS AS CRISTOBAL REMAINS NEARBY

With deep tropical moisture in place, on & off showers remain in the forecast this weekend through the start of the upcoming work week. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Hotcsaf9RS

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) June 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.