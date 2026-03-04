South Florida remains in a fairly typical early-March pattern with moisture lingering from an old front and high pressure sitting to our North. This setup keeps winds blowing out of the East-Northeast and allows for occasional fast-moving coastal showers over the next couple of days.

Overall, expect a mix of sun and clouds with brief showers at times, mainly along the East coast and over the Atlantic waters. A few showers could drift toward Southwest Florida as well, but rainfall will be spotty and not last long. Storms are not likely, although a stray storm can’t be ruled out mainly around the West coast.

Temperatures remain warm and comfortable with highs in the low to mid 80’s and overnight lows in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern stays fairly steady through the rest of the week. Breezy Easterly winds continue with a daily chance for a few passing showers, especially near the coast. East coast metro areas should stay in the low 80’s thanks to the onshore breeze, while inland and Southwest Florida warm up more. By the middle of next week, there are signs that it gets even warmer.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7