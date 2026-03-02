South Florida is settling into a breezy pattern to start the week as high pressure strengthens to our North. That setup is turning winds out of the Northeast and keeping them gusty at times, especially along the coast.

With some leftover moisture still in place, quick-moving coastal showers will be possible — mainly along the East coast and over the Atlantic waters. Most of these will be brief, and while thunder isn’t likely, a stray rumble can’t be completely ruled out. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and passing clouds.

Temperatures stay warm, with highs in the low to mid 80’s and overnight lows in the 60’s. This is very typical for this time of year.

Looking ahead through the rest of the week, not much changes. The breezy East-Northeast flow sticks around, and there will be a daily 20- 30% chance of passing showers, mainly near the coast. East coast metro areas should hold in the low 80’s thanks to the onshore breeze, while inland and Southwest Florida warm up more. By late week, some interior spots could approach the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7