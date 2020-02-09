Breezy, Mild & Sunny Today

Good Sunday morning, South Florida!

Good morning, South Florida! It's a beautiful start to our morning, and it will remain nice throughout the day. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/UEHepZtMKY — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 9, 2020

It’s a beautiful start to our morning, and it will remain nice throughout the day. Sunny skies prevail and mild temperatures.

It's a warmer start to our morning across South Florida with temperatures in the 70's! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Wp41DuiqsS — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 9, 2020

It’s a warmer start to our morning across South Florida with temperatures in the 70’s!

Today, it will remain mild with temperatures right around average for this time of year. Winds will gust up to 25 mph, and skies will remain mostly clear. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/1yPExOiGVK — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 9, 2020

Today, it will remain mild with temperatures right around average for this time of year. Winds will gust up to 25 mph, and skies will remain mostly clear.

Here’s your day planner for today. Enjoy!

Here's your 7-day forecast, South Florida. Outside of a slight rain chance tomorrow, conditions will be mostly dry into the majority of next week. Temperatures will be trending warmer, as well. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/f4cFQeE75N — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) February 9, 2020

Here’s your 7-day forecast, South Florida. Outside of a slight rain chance tomorrow, conditions will be mostly dry into the majority of next week. Temperatures will be trending warmer, as well.

Have a great day, South Florida!