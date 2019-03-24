BREEZY & MILD SUNDAY

Happy Sunday south Florida!

We woke up about 5-15 degrees warmer this morning compared to yesterday morning so it’s safe to say the chill is gone.

We're waking up roughly 10-15 degrees warmer this morning compared to yesterday morning at this time.

We went from lows in the upper 50s Saturday morning to temps in the low to mid 70s this morning.

Warm and a bit more humid today with breezy winds and highs around average.

Winds have shifted and picked up a bit, so the ocean breeze will carry passing clouds and maybe a stray shower. This onshore breeze has also increased rip currents at area beaches, big deal with so many spring breakers from out of town enjoying the beaches.

Rain chances increase a bit Monday with increasing moisture ahead of our next front. Highs will be in the lower 80s Monday with high humidity.

After Monday rain chances decrease for the rest of the week. A few spotty showers are possible with Tuesday’s frontal passage but most will stay dry.

Tuesday will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s and a bit of a breeze. Slightly cooler air will filter in behind the front.

Highs will go from the mid 80s Tuesday to the upper 70s and lower 80s for the rest of the week with gusty winds.

Have a safe and happy Sunday friends!

-Meteorologist Felicia Combs

