We finally made it to the end of the work week and what a way to end it. The weather has been just marvelous for the last few weeks as temperatures have been comfortable and humidity levels very tolerable. And so far 18 days into the month and South Florida has only had to deal with soaking rain less than a handful of times. But with this dry weather that we have been loving this month, comes a price. Most of South Florida has now been placed under a severe drought. That would be a level 3 out of 5. Interior sections of South Florida are now under an extreme drought. Needless to say, South Florida could really use the rain.

The weather pattern today will bring some changes to South Florida. High temperatures will once again remain mostly in the lower 80s with times of sunshine in the forecast. At times, it could be on the cloudy side. We can expect another dry day, however, our wind pattern will begin to change. An area of high-pressure that built into the region yesterday will strengthen and provide stronger East winds beginning today. Gusty winds up to 30 mph will be possible as a few more clouds push through the area from time to time. As a result of the stronger winds, South Florida can expect deteriorating marine conditions beginning today and lingering until wind speeds die down.

The big breeze will stick around through the upcoming holiday weekend. As a result, our temperatures in the morning will be warmer in the coming days due to that strong wind off the water. However, we will feel the difference in the afternoon as our high temperatures remain mostly in the lower 80s through much of the weekend. Wind gusts up to 30-35mph will be possible through Sunday. A spotty shower or isolated sprinkle will be possible at any point this weekend. Even still, rain chances across South Florida will remain on the lower end through much of next week as high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere continues to keep a very stable environment.

Have a wonderful holiday weekend!

