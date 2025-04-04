Happy Friday, April 4, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great start to April. The first few days of the new month have started off with a mixed bag of weather. With afternoon showers and storms for the first half of this week, followed by windy to gusty conditions through the end of the work week, South Florida has really gotten a taste of Spring this week. And this morning was no different. South Florida once again woke up to breezy conditions while temperatures remained warm in the upper 70s and a few lower 80s. The air did feel quite heavy this morning due to the added humidity.

Today will be a lot like yesterday. A few sprinkles will still be possible from time to time. A strong breeze out of the East to Southeast will keep our afternoon high temperatures from warming past the mid 80s. And unlike yesterday, we are expecting a bit more sunshine than cloud cover from time to time. Because of the strong wind, the risk of rip currents will remain high across area beaches while a small craft advisory remains in place for all South Florida waters. So please use caution if heading offshore, but more importantly, please swim near a lifeguard if you are planning on spending your day at the beach.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern will remain about the same through the start of the upcoming weekend. An area of high-pressure that we’ve been following in the Atlantic has will remain nearby through the next few days. South Florida can expect breezy conditions to continue this weekend, however, sustained winds may not be as strong as we saw yesterday. You could still expect that breeze to be coming off the water so it should keep our temperatures in check in the mid 80s both days. Occasional wind gusts up to 30mph will also be possible on Saturday.

On Monday the area of high pressure that’s been keeping things breezy will finally begin to break down and drift a little farther into the Atlantic (away from Florida). This will cause our wind pattern to veer out of the south to start the work week. This will warm temperatures into the upper 80s on Monday. It will be feeling very steamy due to the humidity in place. The front that has been stuck north of us will finally be on the move and could reach South Florida by Tuesday, providing scattered showers and a few isolated storms. Behind the front, South Florida may actually get some relief from the heat as a wind out of the north and northeast returns to the forecast. That means that by the middle of next work week, we could be looking at low temperatures in the 60s again! Upper 60s, that is! But given the time of year, we will take what we can get.

Have a wonderful first weekend of April!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

