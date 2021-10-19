The Rainy Season ended Friday the 15th, but it wasn’t until Monday the 18th that NWS issued the seasonal tallies. Everyone across the 3 major airports, ran a deficit.

We are now seeing drier conditions after the passage of a weak front on Monday. Temps will remain mild while the breeze picks up at the beach making for rough beach and boating conditions. They’ll come down by Thursday. By then more changes are in store.

Dry conditions will give way to more moisture coming up from the tropics. Rains chances will reach the upper end of what is average and even surpassing it by the weekend. Another front should approach by then adding more instability and helping to increase the rain chances.