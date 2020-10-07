Breezy Days In South Florida, Plus Tracking Delta

Breezy Days

High pressure located over the southeast United States and Delta to the south are producing stronger winds off the ocean. This will help to drive in a few quick-moving showers. However, there is tons of dry air in place to keep low rain chances through Friday.

By the weekend, the winds relax and more moisture moves in from the Caribbean to introduce a 40-50% rain chance. Scattered showers and isolated storms possible. Not a washout!

BREEZY DAY with winds out of the east between 15 to 25 mph. Quick-moving showers possible, but the chance for rain remains low. Enjoy the sunshine & warm temperatures for October. Rip current risk is high & boaters need to use caution rest of the week. pic.twitter.com/ovgspZTesc — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 7, 2020

Tracking Dangerous Hurricane Delta

Delta weakened to a Cat 3 overnight and made landfall near Puerto Morelos at 5:30 am CDT (6:30 am our time). It is forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, be over the central Gulf through Thursday. Re-strengthening is forecast and it could become a major storm (Cat 3 or higher) again.

Some weakening is expected as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday. Based on the forecast track, landfall will take place Friday night into Saturday morning, taking a similar path to Laura. Areas that have been already hit hard.

Storm surge and hurricane watches will likely be issued for portions of the northern Gulf coast later today.

#DELTA MAKES LANDFALL along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Puerto Morelos around 5:30 CDT with winds of 110 mph. A category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/ZQekWYdRoc — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 7, 2020

Have a great day and make it a safe one South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7