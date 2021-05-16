BREEZY DAYS AHEAD

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone has had a nice weekend. The rainy season began on Saturday but one would not think it was the rainy season due to the nice conditions we have had so far this weekend. Behind Friday’s front, slightly less humid air has moved in, the breeze has picked up and temperatures were knocked down to what is ‘typical’ for this time of year. (A big difference from the mid to low 90s we were experiencing just a few days ago.) Today was a ‘Seasonable Sunday’ with a refreshing Northeast breeze and near-average high temperatures.
Afternoon high temperatures today across South Florida were near or slightly below average. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Wc0T4MpFoe
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 16, 2021
The front that came through our area on Friday is slowly dissipating and remains to the south of us while high pressure has regained control of our weather pattern. This has South Florida lodged in between both systems and is responsible for the brisk breeze across our area. This high pressure system will remain in tact next few days as it continues to strengthen, which means our breezy conditions will continue and will eventually turn become windy as the week progresses.
A strengthening high pressure system will keep conditions in South Florida on the breezy side next few days. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/CN7x9bN6oZ
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 16, 2021
Outdoor Sunday evening plans are a go! We can expect comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s through the remainder of the day while breezy NE winds remain in place. Because of the strong onshore flow, we can’t rule out a quick-moving isolated shower or two, especially along our coastal locations. So other than a passing shower, mainly dry conditions are expected this evening. So be sure to get outside and enjoy whatever is left of our weekend!
Sunday evening in South Florida is looking breezy. A quick isolated shower or 2 is possible, especially along coastal locations. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/T3bVtdeCdt
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 16, 2021
Looking ahead into the upcoming work week, we continue with this breezy and comfortable but mostly dry weather pattern. Or at least through the first half of the week that is. Temperatures each afternoon will remain in the mid-80s with winds gusting as high as 20 to 25 mph at times. But things *could* begin to change for South Florida as we head into the second half of the week. There is still lots of uncertainty but we will be keeping a close eye on some Caribbean moisture that will try to move into South Florida. If the high pressure system across our area continues to strengthen in the days to come then it will help keep the moisture to the south of us. But if the high pressure system retreats a bit, then we could be in for a few wetter days through the first half of the work week. In the meantime, enjoy these next few breezy days.
South Florida will enjoy near average high temperatures and breezy to windy conditions through the forecast period. *Some* shower activity will be possible mid to late week. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/YNKtTcVNpU
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 16, 2021
