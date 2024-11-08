Finally the weather here in South Florida is looking brighter and the wind is going down gradually as Rafael moves into the Central Gulf of Mexico. Drier air is building in from the Atlantic Ocean and that should keep rain chances very low today and Saturday.

By Sunday, if the moisture holds with an area of disturbed weather located in the Atlantic, we could see scattered showers around through Monday.

The National Hurricane Center is following this disturbance and giving it a low chance to form during the next few days. Regardless of development, look for the rains to spread West across Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Bahamas through Saturday.

As for Rafael, it is a major storm in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico. Models are showing high pressure in the Atlantic pushing it to the West and another area of high pressure building from the North keeping in the Gulf and possibly looping around with gradual weakening into the middle part of next week. Hopefully it doesn’t bother anyone else.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7