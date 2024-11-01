Happy November, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week and a fun Halloween!. The final days of October were quite windy for South Florida, which is usual for this time of year. An expansive area of high-pressure parked itself across the mid Atlantic states and caused a strong East to Northeast breeze across the region all week long. And even though wind speeds began to subside a bit towards the end of the week, this morning was still breezy across South Florida with a few spotty showers across the region.

Today South Florida can expect a similar weather pattern to what we experienced yesterday on Halloween. Breezy to gusty conditions will be possible at times with a mix of sun clouds in place. The strong breeze will occasionally drag in a few patchy clouds but could also bring in a few gusty showers throughout the day. Overall shower chances should be slightly lower than what we saw yesterday but there will still be a chance. Afternoon high temperatures will remain typical once again in the mid 80s.

Looking ahead, South Florida can expect no major change to the forecast for the foreseeable future. Breezy (at times windy) to gusty conditions will continue through the upcoming weekend and through all of next week! And while South Florida can expect no significant change as far as our wind speeds, afternoon high temperatures will remain steady in the mid 80s each day, which is typical for this time of year. Pockets of moisture will occasionally reach South Florida, which at times could bring a few showers in our direction. Looks like the first week of November will be just as windy as the last final days of October!

A quick check on the tropics,… we are now watching three different areas for possible development in the days to come. Area #1 in the Northern Atlantic was showing signs of organization as it moved east towards the Azores. However, this morning it did not look as organized as yesterday. Some development may be possible through the next couple of days but the system will have a small window to develop. Closer to home, we find Area #2 near the greater Antilles producing widespread cloud cover and showers near the islands. This system is forecast to be absorbed by another area that we are watching not too far from there. And that brings us to Area #3 in the Caribbean. Nothing has formed there just yet but a broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop in the next day or so and will eventually drift North and Northwest through the weekend and into early next week. At that time, a tropical depression may actually form in the Caribbean. At this point, Area #3 in the Caribbean is forecast to absorb Area #2 as it is the smaller system. South Florida and all of the islands should continue to monitor the progress of all areas in the Atlantic & Caribbean.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.