Breeze Builds At The Beaches

We are so lucky to live here in South Florida. High pressure has been the dominant feature for a while now and it will continue to provide for mostly dry conditions and warmth through the weekend. However, there will be minor changes. The leading edge of the cold front impacting the Central Plains through the Midwest and into the Great Lakes region will try to approach the Florida Peninsula on Saturday. This will help funnel in strong winds off the Ocean and a few stray showers. Unfortunately it will be breezy to windy at times creating hazardous seas going into next week. In terms of temperatures, we will be near or slightly above average through Wednesday. Enjoy the warmth and humidity!

High pressure is keeping all the mess around the nation away. Enjoy the South Florida warmth and dry weather while we have it. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #miami #ftlauderdale #keywest pic.twitter.com/FGWYewTvuw — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 7, 2019

Forecast calls for warm air to flow in through next week! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/Sf9eZ8Urbw — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 7, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7