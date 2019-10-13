Break in the action

Compared to last week, this one is starting out nice and calm. Here’s a “serene scene” (downtown Miami) at sunset with a mixed sky.

Clouds have generally been breaking. If that trend continues as expected, you’ll see a beautiful full moon with an orange tint. It’s our October full moon and the first one, this fall season.

As stated in our “Weather Headlines” we’re also expecting some notable changes as the week continues. Just as we end the official south Florida Rainy Season, more rain is likely to return. (Of course, the weather doesn’t follow a calendar so the end date of October 15 means nothing). The rainy times could also be persistent if a front gets held up over the region.

For now, high pressure is in charge of our Florida weather conditions. It’s centered east of the Peninsula (over the western Atlantic).

After Tuesday, the high is likely to weaken and exit. Eventually, a front will slide southward into the state. As for the rest of the timing, a southerly flow will allow temperatures to build (Wednesday through Thursday). Meanwhile, the advancing front will probably trigger more rain and storms as we get deeper into the week (Thursday and possibly Friday).