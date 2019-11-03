BOOKEND FRONTS

While the first weekend in November started off with record-breaking temperatures in South Florida, it ended with afternoon high temperatures today a bit closer to average. The reason? Cloudy skies as a cold front stalled out just nearby.
South Florida continues to look for Fall. And while the past 2 cold fronts have actually been able to REACH South Florida, they haven’t had enough punch to actually CLEAR all of South Florida and bring cooler and drier air with it. And the front currently over South Florida will begin to lift north for the start of the work week, which means temperatures for the upcoming work week look to remain unseasonably warm!
But that could all change by the end of the work week. Although it is still almost a week away….models are suggesting that a stronger front dips down across our Sunshine State and actually reaches AND clears South Florida. If so, we could see our first cooldown of the season, albeit a slight one at that. We’ll take what we can get at this point!
And since it seems like South Florida will be dealing with bookmark fronts (one at the start of the week and one at the end of the week), rain chances will be elevated on Monday AND on Friday. The in-between (Tuesday-Thursday) look to be typical….spotty to isolated showers on a regular weather pattern South Florida is used to!