BOOKEND FRONTS

Showers stick around tonight through the first half of your Monday before finally pushing towards the Gulf Coast. Mainly dry through the week until the next front reaches South Florida Friday/Saturday. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Cyt9SUKmn7

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) November 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.