Hopefully everyone has been enjoying the week so far as we are finally quiet across South Florida. After a soggy and stormy start to the week, South Florida has now dried out and other changes have now moved in. Yesterday we noticed the breeze building throughout the morning and then it turned breezy throughout the remainder of the day. This is due to an area of high pressure in the Atlantic that is strengthening and will be the dominant weather feature for South Florida through the next few days. And because of the stronger winds across the area, overnight temperatures remained on the warmer side. This morning all of South Florida woke up in the upper 70s!

Today will be a lot like what we experienced on Wednesday as the main story continues to be the big breeze. Our wind pattern will be out of the east southeast and, at times, could be sustained between 15 to 25 mph. Stronger wind gusts will be possible, especially along our coastal locations and across the Florida Keys. Apart from the area of high-pressure, dry air has moved into the region, which will help keep things dry and, at times, mostly sunny. Of course, a brief spotty shower can never be ruled out when you have a strong wind off the water. Afternoon high temperatures today will be reaching into the mid 80s again.

Looking ahead, the big breeze will be the main story for South Florida through the remainder of the work week. Windy to gusty conditions will stick around. Occasionally, wind gusts could reach up to 30 to 35 mph. With a strong area of high pressure once again in control of our weather pattern, South Florida should remain warm in the mid 80s but overall mainly dry. That means no major changes are expected through the upcoming weekend. However, early next week lighter winds return will cause our temperatures to warm into the upper 80s on Monday before a weak front reaches South Florida. This front could provide our next chance for scattered showers. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible. No major cooldown is expected BUT we might see milder and more comfortable conditions by the middle of next week.

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

