Blowin’ in the wind

It’s the last weekend of summer (officially) and it already feels like fall as gusty winds invade the region. We’ll have to contend with the wind for another couple of days but they’ll settle down into Tuesday. For now, south Florida is situated between unusually strong high pressure located north of the state, and lower pressures south (in the Caribbean). The difference in pressure is keeping the winds cranking.

The peak wind gusts, from Saturday, were above 30 miles per hour all across south Florida. In Marathon, gusts were even up to tropical storm force.

A “similar Sunday” means another day of gloomy skies, occasional rain bands, and effects of the wind again. Gradually, wind speeds will begin a noticeable decrease into the start of the new work week.

Some of you will welcome the change that’s ahead. By midweek, bright sunshine will make a comeback along with much drier conditions.

About 1000 miles east of Florida is Tropical Storm Jerry. The system may get slightly stronger on its northward track. Unfortunately, the island of Bermuda will probably face impacts (mainly Tuesday).

Elsewhere in the tropics, we’re following two strong tropical waves that have a good chance of becoming a depression or storm. A wave coming off the coast of Africa will likely stay south of the Cape Verde Islands (the only land in sight for a very long time). Meanwhile, a tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles will lift north, from the Caribbean, and bring heavy rain to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.