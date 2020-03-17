Long range forecast calls for a stray overnight/morning shower on the breeze, but staying mostly dry and warm. Temperatures will be warmer than normal through the weekend. High pressure will sit in place keeping the stormy zone over the Central and Southern Plains.

BLOCKING PATTERN- High pressure a.k.a fair-weather friend will keep fronts away from South #Florida through the first half of the weekend. It will be mostly dry and unseasonably warm as we officially start #Spring Thursday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/CocjSlCfqw — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 17, 2020

Increasing winds along the coast will be the only change expected this week. Marine hazards likely Wednesday night through Friday.

MINOR CHANGE as BREEZE BUILDS Wednesday night. Continues warm and mostly dry. The stormy zone will be the Central and Southern Plains. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/CIZl5KzkYQ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 17, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7