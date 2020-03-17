Blocking Pattern

Long range forecast calls for a stray overnight/morning shower on the breeze, but staying mostly dry and warm. Temperatures will be warmer than normal through the weekend. High pressure will sit in place keeping the stormy zone over the Central and Southern Plains.
Increasing winds along the coast will be the only change expected this week. Marine hazards likely Wednesday night through Friday.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7