Blocking pattern continues

Warm and mainly dry weather extends across the entire region. High pressure is the reason why, and it bridges across Florida from the central Gulf to the Atlantic Ocean. This ridge has been holding tight for most of February (so far) and that’s been giving us a sneak preview of spring weather. As the holiday weekend continues, expect pleasantly warm temperatures and quiet weather. The only notable change will be an increasing wind from Presidents’ Day (Monday) through the better part of the new week. With onshore winds increasing, we can’t rule out a spotty shower or two into the middle of the week. Any rain would be brief and minimal. Since high pressure will barely budge in the coming days, it’s safe to say no fronts will be moving our way. That will mean these warm temperatures will be felt for the foreseeable future.