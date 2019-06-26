Blazing Hot, but…

The heat streak continues and Miami made it into the record books (again on Wednesday) due to intense heat! Miami reached 95-degrees and tied the record for the date! It will probably be the “last big blast” of this recent heat wave. Most of south Florida saw the return of the middle 90’s.

The other trend that continues is thunderstorms forming during the afternoon hours. Some of these, again, clipped the western suburbs of Broward and Miami-Dade. Of course, travel along Alligator Alley and the Tamiami Trail was impacted by heavy downpours, lightning and low visibility at times. Thunderstorms were blowing-up along the sea breeze boundary pushing inland. Steering winds shifted the activity to the southwest.

The upcoming weather pattern will feature a few changes, finally. First, a weak tropical wave will approach with a moisture surge by Friday. It should lead to more cloud cover and more coverage of rain showers than we’ve had recently. The other change involves a “better breeze”. Ocean air will finally make a comeback. Look for the heat levels to make a decline, reverting back to more typical readings. Instead of highs in the middle 90’s, we’ll see a little drop into the upper 80’s as the weekend arrives.

The onshore pattern will allow for at least a bit of relief from record hot air that we’ve had to endure.