South Florida a front is lifting North and a minor disturbance has flared up in the Gulf, this will increase our coverage of clouds and potential to see scattered showers today. Best chance after 2pm.

A chance continues for Saturday with fewer clouds throughout the day and pattern looking drier for Sunday. However, another weak “cool” front will be moving in early next week.

Models are not in agreement on the timing and strength of the next “cool” front, but they have been insisting at changes. Based on the latest suite of models, we are looking at a slight chance of showers ahead between Monday and Tuesday as it crosses through.

A slight dip in degrees is possible as high pressure builds over the Gulf Coast states bringing a shot of cooler air by midweek. Temperatures could be in the low 60’s to start. Stay tuned!

Have a wonderful and safe weekend South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7