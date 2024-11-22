The long-awaited cold front that has been advertised throughout this week finally arrived early Thursday morning and South Florida is definitely feeling the effects of it this Friday morning.

Widespread temperatures in the 50s have been felt in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, making it the first of the season, which is just slightly behind schedule.

Expect beautiful but cool conditions throughout our Friday with abundant sunshine and below average highs generally in the low to mid 70s.

If you are a fan of the cold, it is here to stay all weekend long. The coldest of temperatures will peak Saturday morning with lows back into the 50s across Miami-Dade and Broward. There is even the chance an inland location or two dips into the upper 40s!

Daytime highs only reach the low to mid 70s once again.

Sunday morning will remain cold but highs will start to climb, reaching the upper 70s. Both days will be paired with lots of sunshine and dry condtions.

A warmer weather trend then returns next week but it won’t be overly warm. Instead, temperatures will be back to near normal with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 60s.

As far as conditions go, it remain generally sunny with low rain chances continuing.

That leads us to Thanksgiving with the forecast currently looking great! Highs will be warm in the mid 80s and it should be dry.