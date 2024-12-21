South Florida is waking up to sweater weather and a chill this Saturday morning with widespread temperatures in the 50s!

It’s right on cue as the Winter Solstice occurred at 4:21AM this morning. This is the shortest day of the year with just 10 hours and 32 minutes of daylight here in South Florida.

Despite the sunshine and some thin, upper level clouds flowing in this afternoon, a northwest wind will keep the cold air mass stuck in place all day long, meaning temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s during the day today.

Saturday night will be just as cold — if not slightly colder — with widespread lows in the 50s, even across most of the Florida Keys.

It’s not until Sunday afternoon when an onshore breeze returns, meaning milder high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will remain nice and dry!

This will be a short-lived chill, however, as ocean air will gradually influence our overnight temperatures even more. This means lows return to the upper 50s to mid 60s Monday morning and near 70F by the end of next week.

By Christmas Eve and Noche Buena, a few showers will be possible due to a nearby disturbance. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds will then become a bit more present on Christmas Day and for the start of Hanukkah on Wednesday with additional showers possible. It will be warm with a beach breeze.

Across the country on Christmas Day, there will also be some showers around, especially across parts of the South and the Northwest US.