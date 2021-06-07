The new week begins with a building breeze off the ocean. You’ll definitely notice the stronger speeds, and gusts, if you spend time close to the coast. The increase in winds is coming from distant high pressure over the western Atlantic. For south Florida, the onshore flow will help us combat the heat! Without the “beneficial breeze” we’d be smoldering in summery air with highs near 90-degrees. While the breeze helps with our comfort, it doesn’t do any favors when it comes to beach and boating activities. Both may be impacted and potential rip currents will be dangerous for even strong swimmers.

Another weather feature you’re likely to notice is the “drier than usual” conditions. Typically, rain is a common part of our lives during June. After all, it’s our wettest month of the year in south Florida (on average)! However, a drier airmass is spreading from the Bahamas into the immediate area and will tend to stick around for roughly 2 – 3 days. That will limit the potential for showers spreading across the region. For now, the deeper moisture is confined well to our south and mostly across the Caribbean. By the end of the week, some of the main forecast models show a wetter trend returning (as moisture builds back).

Something in the tropics? Well, not right now, but in the far SW Caribbean is an area worth watching for a potential tropical disturbance. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting a section of the western Caribbean for an expected low pressure area. That low could slowly acquire tropical characteristics toward the end of the week. For now, the development odds are quite low. Regardless of a tropical system forming, very wet conditions will likely impact parts of Central America in the late week time frame. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.