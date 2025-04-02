Happy Tuesday, April 2, 2025 South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice week so far. The heat was definitely on yesterday as our afternoon high temperatures for many reached into the mid to upper 80s. It felt like the 90s out there due to the humidity! And even though some portions (mainly interior and inland) of South Florida saw a few showers and storms yesterday afternoon, the weather pattern across South Florida was overall drier than it had been in previous days. And that’s the direction that we’re headed. This morning, that was notable as it was the first morning this week since the weekend that there was no thunderstorm activity surrounding South Florida. It was finally quiet!

Today South Florida will undergo more changes. An area of high-pressure that’s been over the Atlantic will strengthen starting today and build into the region. This is going to cause our breeze to build throughout the day today, making it breezy across South Florida. With a stronger breeze in place, our afternoon high temperatures should remain in the mid 80s for most. We will get to enjoy plenty of sunshine today and lower rain chances than what we’ve seen in previous days. One thing worth mentioning, is that with a stronger, onshore wind, our East Coast beaches will now see a higher threat of rip currents.

Looking ahead, the stronger breeze will be the big story for South Florida through the remainder of the work week. Windy to gusty conditions will return through the second half of the week and will linger into the start of the weekend. Occasionally, wind gusts could reach up to 30 to 35 mph. With a strong area of high pressure once again in control of our weather pattern, South Florida should remain warm in the mid 80s but overall mainly dry for the foreseeable future. No major changes expected through the upcoming weekend. However, early next week wind speeds will finally subside some and this will cause our temperatures to warm into the upper 80s before a front (and a weak one at that) tries to push through South Florida and possibly provides our next chance for showers.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

