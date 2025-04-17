Happy Thursday, April 17, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has continued to enjoy the really nice conditions that April has had to offer. Yesterday was another beautiful spring day as we enjoyed low humidity, plenty of sunshine and quiet conditions. A weak front came through the area yesterday afternoon and behind it, an area of high pressure is now building into the region. And even though that weak front came through yesterday, this morning our temperatures were warmer than the previous two mornings as we no longer had that light northwest wind in place. Temperatures started off in the 60s and a lot more 70s than all of the other mornings this week.

Humidity levels today will continue to drop as the day goes on, turning drier into the afternoon. Naturally, plenty of sunshine will accompany the drier air and any clouds that do push through the area will all be fair weather clouds. And unlike the last two afternoons, our high temperatures will be closer to the lower 80s since we’ll have a building breeze out of the northeast. Rain once again remains out of the forecast, but I always like to say, anytime you have an onshore wind, a spotty shower or isolated sprinkle cannot be ruled out.

Looking ahead, yesterday’s front may have not brought a cooldown for South Florida but conditions will remain very comfortable for the second half of the work week. An area of high-pressure building behind yesterday’s front will make sure of that. Mornings might be warmer in the coming days due to a stronger breeze but we will feel the difference in the afternoon as our high temperatures return to the lower 80s into the start of the weekend. It is all due to the return of a stronger Northeast breeze. Gusty winds between 30-35mph return to the forecast on Friday and linger into the start of Easter Weekend. While a spotty shower is possible Saturday, rain chances will remain on the lower end through the weekend and into the start of next week as a dome of high pressure parks itself over Florida. A few more clouds will be possible this weekend, however, temperatures will once again be on the rise Sunday into early next week.

Hope you enjoy this marvelous weather!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

