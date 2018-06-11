Bigger break from rains?

We’ve spent plenty of time contending with rain recently. As we get closer to the midweek, though, there may actually be less time “dodging downpours”. At this point, we’re expecting a gradual reduction in available moisture. That will have us shifting from widespread rainfall to scattered variety showers. Also, there should be a slight wind push, east to west, that will probably “pin” storms inland or simply send them westward and away. The weather map shows a typical June pattern with the big Bermuda high providing us with mainly southeast winds. Once rain becomes more minimal, you’ll notice the building heat across Florida and the region. Highs should rise back into the lower 90’s by the end of the work week. In the tropics, there are several waves stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Caribbean Sea. None of these is causing a worry but the National Hurricane Center is eyeing one of these disturbances for the future. It’s an area of disorganized showers deep down in the far southwestern Caribbean. As the week continues, it may lift up toward the Yucatan and Gulf of Mexico. It’s being given a “low chance for development”. Of course, if it tracks more west (than north) it will be close to Central America and the proximity to land won’t allow anything to happen. Stay tuned for future updates but realize south Florida does not appear to be in a concern region for this disturbance.