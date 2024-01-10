High winds were highlighting our weather on Tuesday in south Florida. The flow of those winds, from the south, also had temperatures running warmer. Both Miami and Ft. Lauderdale reached 80-degrees on Tuesday afternoon (despite much sunshine). Gusty winds headed higher as an area of High Pressure moved away. Our area was situated between the High Pressure system and much lower pressures. It’s the pressure differences that get the wind stirring. On Wednesday, you’ll notice the speeds of those mighty winds gradually come down. It’s worth noting that there’s something else to come down (albeit slightly) and that’s our temperatures. Instead of the warm highs around 80-degrees, on Wednesday we’ll only sluggishly warm into the lower and middle 70’s.

Looking ahead, the word that best describes our weather is “changeable”. The pattern continues to include a series of fronts that slide our way. As these boundaries approach, individually, south Florida gets a brief warm-up. That warming doesn’t last because (often a day or two later) another cooling front arrives. Also, in the wake of these fronts comes the chance for rain showers. The next chance for damp conditions will be on Saturday, possibly lingering well into Sunday. The weekend forecast doesn’t look particularly nice. We’re calling for mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures. Patchy areas of rain may get prolonged (Sunday) depending on how far south the next front gets, before weakening and stalling. Stay tuned.

