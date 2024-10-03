Hopefully you’ve been enjoying the sunshine and quiet conditions overall this week because some big weather changes come to your South Florida weather forecast.

Thursday will be the last mostly dry day for the area. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with only a spotty shower chance. High temperatures will reach the low 90s across mainland areas.

We can thank high pressure to our north, keeping dry air flowing in for now.

Going forward, however, a disturbance will enter the Gulf of Mexico and will linger for days, gradually feeding in higher moisture levels from the south and west.

This disturbance is still worth watching for tropical development, but the odds of formation within the next seven days continue to go down.

Regardless of development, it doesn’t change our wet outlook. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday, then more numerous rain and thunderstorms starting on Sunday and continuing through at least the early portion of next week.

It will be the combination of a very slow-moving front arriving from the north while weak areas of low pressure ride along it, adding a boost to the atmosphere to promote these storms.

With days of rain in the forecast, some of which could be heavy, some areas of flooding could develop depending on how this weather setup evolves. At this time, a widespread three to six inches of rainfall is forecast across South Florida.

By the end of next week, there is lots of uncertainty on whether dry air will reach South Florida or the unsettled conditions will continue.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there are two active systems: Hurricane Kirk and Tropical Storm Leslie. Neither of these are a concern over at least the next five days.