High pressure remains anchored over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, keeping South Florida and our local waters with benign weather conditions.

Wind and seas will continue to subside today with improving boating conditions. However, winds increase once again by midweek resulting in choppy to rough seas through the second half of the week.

The pattern gets interesting late week as a front may move into North Florida and stall. The exact location is uncertain and that will be important when it comes to rain chances. Regardless, it turns steamy in South Florida.

Best chance for rain this week will be Friday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7