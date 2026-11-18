Active weather is here and includes gusty downpours and flooding. Here’s a look at a very soggy Florida state.

Because of lingering deep moisture and a Gulf disturbance, flooding alerts extend all along the eastern Florida coastline, including Broward and Miami-Dade through Thursday evening. Already, some locations have racked up over 4 inches of rain (from Coral Springs to Coconut Creek, just north of west Sample Road).

This ultra-wet pattern may have you checking your calendar twice. Yes, it is still the south Florida DRY Season and has been so for just over a month! So far, it has not lived up to its billing, tradition or reputation. Here’s the latest (shown below).

As we continue through the middle of the week, we’ll continue to monitor a large low pressure disturbance located over the eastern Gulf waters. It’s worth noting that there are actually two but it’s the first one that’s doing the “dirty work”.

The initial Low Pressure should reach south Florida from late Wednesday through Thursday morning.

If you’re ready for some rain relief (and no one could blame you) it’s expected as some drying should filter in, late this week.