Big fall on the way

We had significant warmth on Cyber Monday, ahead of a drastic drop. If you were online shopping, maybe you were able to find a deal on jackets and sweaters that will come in handy in south Florida, very soon! Monday’s warm air was in advance of a cold front with only cloud patches overhead. Daytime temperatures, by the way, soared to near-record levels. Both Miami and Key West came up just 1-degree shy of getting into the record books.

A check on the regional radar confirms a large area of showers. These are in the wake of the strong cold front stretched across north Florida, poised to move southward Tuesday.

As the front moves down through the peninsula, we’ll see thicker clouds Tuesday morning with rain bands possible until the cold front is far enough south. Behind the boundary, winds will turn out of the north (around mid-day) with drier air filtering quickly into the afternoon hours. You’ll feel the difference as the humidity drops and temperatures fall sharply, hour by hour.

Late night and early morning temperatures will be falling into the 50’s. Here’s a check on the forecast lows.

The colder air will settle in for the midweek (actually peaking on Wednesday).

To put it all in perspective, the last time south Florida had a plunge of colder air (to this extent) was back in March (April for Ft. Lauderdale).

Looking ahead, we’re expecting a “temperature transition” on Friday. Winds will veer, at least partially, off the Atlantic as readings return to seasonal averages. Then, the upcoming weekend will include warming back into the middle 80’s.