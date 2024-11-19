Computer models have been advertising a BIG DIP IN DEGREES late this week as we track the strongest cold front so far this season. Look for a our best chance to see rain ahead of the front late Wednesday and the actual front crossing through early Thursday. This will set the stage for the cooler air to filter in gradually down the Florida Peninsula.

By Friday, temperatures drop down into the 50’s, so make sure you have the extra layers. This cold snap is set to last at least 3 days.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7