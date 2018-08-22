We’ve been seeing a big difference between weather conditions near the coast, compared to several miles inland. On Wednesday afternoon, that contrast was “striking” (literally). The inland sky was cloudy, lighting-up from late day storms over the western suburbs. However, metro and beach locations maintained a mostly sunny sky and dry conditions. Some of the strongest storms were targeting Weston and Sunrise where there were reports of small hail between 5 and 5:30 pm. The cause of these storms? It’s from the classic clash of the sea breezes. Looking ahead, more storm activity appears likely as we round out the week. High pressure over the Atlantic is drifting away and we’re losing its influence. The result for south Florida is a southerly air flow. The tropical sourced air often leads to downpours during the day since it’s filled with moisture. Wind speeds also remain light, so showers and storms will be slow movers. While the forecast calls for regular rounds of active weather, most storms will be confined to the afternoon and evening hours. This general pattern will ease slightly into next week. As high pressure builds back, winds will increase and turn off the ocean.