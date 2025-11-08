Its a tale of two different forecasts over the next several days with near-record heat this weekend and then potentially record cold on Tuesday morning.

This weekend will be your last chance to enjoy some pool or beach weather with near-record heat expected in the afternoon. Highs could flirt with 90 this afternoon in Miami.

Taking a closer look at this weekends forecast, your Saturday still looks summerlike with a mix of sun & clouds and a spotty shower this afternoon.

Sunday looks every bit as nice with highs in the upper-80s and lots of sun. The light winds will make for great beach weather with low rip currents expected.

A powerful arctic front will plow across South Florida on Monday.

Behind it, we will turn dramatically colder Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will plunge into the upper-40s to lower-50s on Tuesday morning. The record low of 48 set in 1913 could be in jeopardy and iguanas could fall out of trees.

Highs will struggle to reach 70 with the clouds on Tuesday afternoon. It will definitely be sweater weather all day.

Wednesday will remain cool to start followed by milder temperatures in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to gradually warm up beyond then.