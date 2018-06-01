Big changes this weekend

We have left the gray and soggy skies of last week behind as we start the weekend. We are now looking at a hotter and mostly dry pattern that may stick around through next week. Our typical rain chances hover between 30%-40% for this time of year, and that’s where we’ll be in the days ahead. We should see sun, heat, humidity and some afternoon storms.
The other big change… hurricane season has started. As we look at the Atlantic Basin, outside of a few weak waves, all is quiet. We do not expect any development through the next 5 days.