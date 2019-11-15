BIG CHANGES FOR THE WEEKEND

Another soggy day to end the work week. A cold front will leave a refreshing change for the upcoming weekend. Ahead of it, clouds, showers & thunderstorms spread across South Florida. We could see showers lingering overnight until the cold front pushes farther into the Atlantic waters.
Once we get through the clouds, humidity & rain overnight tonight, then the good stuff arrives (if “Fall” is your thing, that is). Clouds could linger overnight into Saturday morning before cooler and drier air begins to move in. So what kind of temperatures will we be dealing with? On Saturday, South Florida will be waking up to mid to low 60s while afternoon high temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70s. Wind speeds also forecast to pick up so marine conditions should begin to deteriorate overnight and for the weekend.
After Saturday’s refreshing change, it looks like the air mass will continue to get cooler and drier for Sunday morning. We’re talking Sunday morning temperatures in the 50s across many South Florida spots. Even temperatures down into the Keys will be in the mid to lower 60s! There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday but afternoon temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s with low humidity all day.