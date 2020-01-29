Big Changes before Kick-Off

Wednesday evening will see the arrival of a week front across the area leading to a chance for showers. No temp change is expected from this system.

By Thursday the front should clear South Florida, with the only noticeable change being lower humidity values and winds veering from the SW to the Northeast.

On Friday, another Low with a much stronger front starts to move in out of the Gulf of Mexico. Rain will start to impact South FL by evening.

Long Range forecast shows the front moving quickly into the Atlantic but still dragging moisture over us leading to a good chance for rain.

The cold front clears So FL early Sunday morning making for a cold start to Super Bowl Day by South Florida standards. Morning lows will be in the 50s with highs struggling to reach the 70s.

Here’s your Super Forecast for the Big Game!