It sure has been a wet and unsettled week across South Florida so far but we’re nearing the light at the end of the tunnel with much drier weather building in by this weekend.

Before we get there, rounds of showers and storms are still likely today into tomorrow as plenty of moisture continues to get drawn in by an area of low pressure near the Florida Panhandle.

This low continues to track west and depending on its exact track, it could organize into a tropical system while headed toward Louisiana. According to the National Hurricane Center, there is a 40% chance it does become a tropical depression.

Locally in South Florida, today will be fairly similar as it was on Tuesday with rounds of rain, especially during the morning and midday hours, before it turns relatively drier over the course of the afternoon. That will be paired with highs in the upper 80s and times of sunshine.

Then on Thursday, it will again be a familiar setup with the highest rain chances being in the morning. Perhaps activity won’t be as widespread but moisture will remain to promote scattered storms.

It’s not until Friday and this weekend when drier air returns.

This will coincide with a heat dome, thus leading to hot and humid conditions but also lower rain chances. Therefore, it will be a nice weekend overall with sunshine and quiet conditions but it will be toasty!