Big changes ahead & behind a “Strong” cold front

Lots of warmth and humidity with high temperatures nearing records in the mid to upper 80’s.

Also, spotty showers possible throughout today. Most of the rain (more widespread) and storms will happen overnight as the cold front passes. By 4 am Thursday, it will exit South Florida.

It will be noticeably cooler in the morning with skies clearing late morning/afternoon. Cold air filters in overnight with lows on Friday in the upper 40’s.

Strong COLD FRONT is set to bring us BIG changes. It will be increasing the warmth & moisture throughout the day. Most of the showers & isolated storms overnight as the front moves in. Light jacket/sweater needed to head out the door Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/S4yyHB1KuN — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 26, 2020

Sweater weather South Florida style will last through the weekend!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7