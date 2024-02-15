South Florida was able to see “two sides of weather” on Valentine’s Day, this year. While conditions remained dry and comfortable, the change was in temperatures and included a bigger range than we’re used to getting. On Wednesday, the day began with a brisk-feel (by our local standards) and lows in the 50’s. That didn’t last long. By Lunchtime, temperatures escalated into the lower 80’s. In Miami, specifically, the rise ranked as the 4th largest range since Valentine’s Day LAST year (going from 58-degrees to 80-degrees)!

Needless to say, the cold air has made a quick exit. Winds have turned and we’re back to an onshore air flow. Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures will be warmer-than-average both at night and during the day. The warmest time will actually come on Saturday as the long holiday weekend gets going. At that point, a southerly turn in winds will have our daytime highs rising into the mid 80’s with more noticeable humidity. The most unfortunate part of this, though, is that a new weather system is likely to impact our area. Developing Low Pressure (in the Gulf of Mexico) and a Diving Front will merge over the state and send us some soggy conditions. While the entire weekend won’t be a washout, Sunday (especially) looks very damp. By the way, the extent of future rainfall will likely become better defined over the next couple of days. Stay tuned as we update the forecast and provide better details on timing-out the wet weather.

