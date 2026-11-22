(WSVN) - More ups and downs when it comes to our weather are ahead for the Thanksgiving holiday week with some days nice and beautiful while other days — or at least one — has the risk for heavy rain.

Sunday will be much better than Saturday as a fall front crosses through late in the day. Expect mostly sunny skies overall and only a stray shower. The rain chance is down to 10%.

It will be a warmer day, however, with highs in the mid 80s, which will flirt with the record high of 86F in Miami today.

If you are traveling today for the holiday, some weather-related slow downs will be possible across parts of the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

We’ll feel the effects of this front more on Monday as humidity will drop to pleasant levels and temperatures will drop a bit too.

Morning temperatures will generally be in the mid to upper 60s while highs top out around 80F as sunshine gradually gives way to cloudy skies.

That’s in advance of our next weather system, moving in by Wednesday. Tuesday is trending drier but some showers can’t be ruled out, especially late in the day.

It’s Wednesday that currently looks to be the impactful day, which is bad news given that this tends to be a very busy travel day. If you’re hoping to avoid any potential travel disruptions, Tuesday or Thursday would be more ideal.

That’s because rain and storms are becoming increasingly likely with the threat for more heavy rain and areas of flooding.

At least for Thanksgiving, it’s looking beautiful as a front crosses through just in time, providing us lots of sunshine and dry conditions. It will be a pleasant day to celebrate outside with highs near 80F along with low humidity!

The same can be said for at least Black Friday before another potential system may enter the picture around next weekend.

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