The weather pattern heading into the new week is currently in transition mode. Following days of heavy rainfall throughout this past week, this upcoming week will feel like a stark contrast thanks to the mostly dry conditions expected.

This Sunday will be off to a beautiful start, featuring mostly sunny skies and low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. By the afternoon, it will warm up to the upper 80s to around 90F with a few clouds around. There will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms that develop midday and during the afternoon, but the best chance for that will be inland. Otherwise, most areas should expect a dry day with a 30% chance for rain.

Great start to our Sunday as we begin to transition into a drier weather pattern!



Beginning Monday and through at least the middle of this new week, there will be a plume of Saharan dust that reaches South Florida and the Gulf of Mexico. Not only will it make for hazy skies at times but it will also keep our rain chances lower than normal. This dust will prevent much shower and thunderstorm activity from happening but it still cannot be ruled out.

Expect a good deal of sunshine for your Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures near 90F. There will be the chance for a spotty shower, especially on Tuesday and during the morning hours. Also be aware of the risk for rip currents if you’re headed to the beach given an onshore wind out of the southeast.

In the long range, our weather is expected to remain tame with low rain chances and highs around the 90 degree mark.