Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a good start to the week. A weak front pushed through South Florida on Monday and brought more showers and thunderstorms with it. After almost over a week of tracking this slow-moving front drifting south across Florida, we can say that the front has finally moved on. I’m sure many noticed a slight difference in the weather late Monday afternoon as the skies finally cleared and the wind began to pick up. And even though South Florida woke up to a few showers this morning (especially offshore), it sure did feel slightly less humid. More importantly, the long anticipated drier air has finally moved in!

Overall, today South Florida can expect an improvement weather-wise compared to what we have seen in the past week. Partly sunny skies will give way to moments of sunshine and some dry time throughout the day. However, it won’t be completely dry as a brisk Northeast breeze could still tap in to some moisture and drag in a shower from time to time. And while we are on the topic of the breeze, wind speeds will be elevated today, so expect breezy to gusty conditions at times. Conditions offshore have already begun to deteriorate since last night as a small craft advisory has been issued for all local and offshore South Florida waters. Also worth mentioning, due to strong onshore winds pushing water against the coastline and higher than average astronomical tides there is still a Coastal Flood Advisory in place for coastal areas of Miami-Dade and Broward county and for the Upper Florida Keys due to elevated water levels from the King Tides.

Looking ahead, South Florida can expect lower rain chances, near average temperatures and more sunshine through the next few days, During these ‘drier days’, South Florida will get to enjoy slightly lower humidity, which is something we haven’t felt in quite some time. As mentioned before, temperatures will be near average (in the mid to upper 70s during the morning hours and in the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon hours) under comfortably breezy conditions. It is finally starting to feel more like Fall (South Florida style). Looks like the dog days of Summer might be soon coming to an end altogether!

Have a great afternoon!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

