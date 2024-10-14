A “Fall Front” is set to arrive late-day Wednesday, but before it gets here humidity levels will start to drop. Expect drier air around through midweek with temperatures going down a few degrees on Thursday through Saturday. Highs will range in the low 80’s.

By the weekend, the same front that crossed through could lift back north and increase our rain chances. However, for now this week is the nice break we all needed. Enjoy!

Today in the Tropics

We are watching only one area in the tropics and it is an area of low pressure (invest 94L) located a few hundred miles to the west of the Cape Verde Islands. Conditions down the road could become favorable for development by the middle to late part of the week. A Tropical Depression could form as it nears the Leeward Islands.

Computer models show high pressure steering it to the west to west-northwest this week. By early next week, be located close or just to the north of the islands. We still have plenty of time to watch.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7