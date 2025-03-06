Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has enjoyed the week so far despite the climbing temperatures and the warmth that we saw return on Wednesday afternoon. Yesterday our high temperatures reached into the mid 80s (as expected), but then a front came through the area and helped wipe away that warmth and that moisture from South Florida. And this morning it was evident that the front was moving away from our area as a few showers were still lingering across the Bahamas while South Florida and surrounding coastal waters looked dry and felt great!

Even though a front came through South Florida, today will not be a chilly day as the cool air associated with this front lags behind. What we will feel is really nice humidity levels and milder temperatures that are closer to what is typical this time of year in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. With the wind out of the northwest and much drier air moving in, we will be bone dry across South Florida throughout the day. One thing worth mentioning is that with dropping humidity levels and gusty Northwest winds, conditions will favor easy development of brush fires. This is why a Brush Fire Watch has been issued for South Florida for today.

Looking ahead, the cooler air finally arrives late tonight and will help drop our temperatures down as we work our way into Friday morning. It looks like all of our mainland areas will once again drop into the 50s by Friday morning with some western suburbs possibly dropping into the 40s while the Florida Keys enjoy the mid to low 60s (and some upper 50s). Temperatures by Friday afternoon will be back to typical in the upper 70s as our wind pattern begins to veer off the water once again by the end of the day. Unfortunately this week’s cool shot will be brief as our wind pattern quickly veers out of the south again this weekend ahead of another possible front. This will cause our high temperatures this weekend to once again warm into the mid 80s on Saturday and possibly the upper 80s on Sunday! And while Saturday should still be somewhat tolerable, Sunday will feel a lot more humid and some areas may be flirting with record high temperatures. The good news is that a front will finally move through the region Sunday into Monday and bring some relief from this weekend’s heat!

More on the upcoming weekend, Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2 AM which means we do have a time change happening this weekend. So before you go to bed Saturday night, be sure to turn your clocks ahead one hour (for those that don’t automatically change) as we ‘Spring Forward’. That means we lose an hour of sleep from Saturday into Sunday, but at least now our days will feel longer due to more daylight time.

Have a wonderful day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

