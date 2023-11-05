As we fell back and got an extra hour of sleep last night, the weather pattern has decided to change for the best with nicer, brighter and calmer conditions ahead this week.

With the time change, our sunrise and sunset times are now an hour earlier. Sunrise is now in the 6AM hour and sunset in the 5PM hour.

This Sunday, expect to see more sunshine throughout the day with only a spotty shower chance. There will be a beach breeze in place coupled with highs near normal in the mid 80s.

Then by Monday, some cooler air will traverse in from the north around high pressure, making the start of our Monday the coolest of the week. Temperatures across most mainland areas will fall into the mid to upper 60s and into the low to mid 70s across the Florida Keys. With low humidity in place, it will feel nice and refreshing outside!

With this area of high pressure in place along with a lighter, easterly wind developing by midweek, that will also for tranquil conditions across South Florida. Rain chances will hover near a 10% chance with highs in the mid to upper 80s, which is slightly above average.