Following a very soggy Saturday morning, Sunday’s weather will be nicer. There will still be a few, brief downpours moving onshore and forming over South Florida in the morning, but the afternoon is expected to be dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be very seasonable for this time of the year with highs rising into the mid 80s across most of the region.

Your Sunday ahead will definitely be drier with only a couple showers moving onshore this morning. The afternoon should turn drier with partly cloudy skies and thunderstorms over the Everglades and west coast of Florida. pic.twitter.com/fcfXJt9ChB — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) May 1, 2022

Tonight, expect dry conditions in most spots with only a few clouds. Then on Monday, expect the chance for a shower or two blowing onshore in the morning. By the afternoon, it should turn dry again with some clouds and highs in the mid 80s.

The rest of the new week will follow a similar pattern. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature the chance for a shower or two but dry conditions overall with highs slightly above normal into the mid to upper 80s. Then on Thursday and Friday, it will likely be dry with highs approaching 90 degrees.

An upper level area of high pressure will drift to the east, bumping up high temperatures to near 90F by Friday in South Florida. pic.twitter.com/rwMIO7hmEp — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) May 1, 2022