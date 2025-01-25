The days of a miserable mist and constant chill are now behind us as we transition to a brighter and pleasant weather pattern beginning this weekend.

As of 7AM this morning, Miami has been stuck below 60F for an incredible 74 hours!

It does remain chilly this morning with widespread lows in the mid to upper 40s and wind chills generally 5F or so cooler than that.

Thankfully, an onshore wind will return by the afternoon, which will usher in milder temps with highs near 70F, which is still below average. That wind will also be gusty at times with bursts of winds up to 25-30 mph. Today will also feature more sunshine with just some patchy clouds during the second half of the day!

Get used to the sunshine because it is here to stay heading into next week. The only exception is Sunday into Monday when clouds will make more of an appearance at times, but it won’t be as cloudy as it’s been during the second half of this most recent week.

As far as temperatures are concerned going forward, it will be milder and more typical with highs in the mid to upper 70s starting Sunday and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Therefore, wakeup temperatures Sunday will be milder but still a few degrees below average with widespread lows in the upper 50s as the cold air connection gets weaker.