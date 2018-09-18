Better to wetter?

Much of south Florida has been enjoying a beautiful start to the week. We’ve been able to get an ocean breeze (albeit light). Also, coastal and metro areas have been able to squeeze out some rare drying. More active conditions, including a few storms, have been confined to interior and west coast locations. Tropical moisture has been on the decrease since Sunday although the trend isn’t likely to continue much more than another day. From Wednesday through Thursday, winds will veer more out of the southeast accessing more of a humid airmass. There will also be a stronger connection to deeply moist air which will act as “fuel” for future showers and thunderstorms. During the middle of the week, keep an eye out for developing downpours. They’ll move fairly slowly, due to light winds speeds that will hold over the period. The most likely time for potential storms will be during the peak heating of the day and as sea breeze boundaries (from the Gulf and Atlantic) merge together. In addition to that instability, we may see more activity by the end of the week as well. Forecast maps continue to highlight a non-tropical low pressure area east of the Bahamas. There’s already a general spin that’s evident over the western Atlantic. The disturbance is expected to move westward toward the Bahamas, then approach south Florida as the weekend gets closer. What kind of impact could we be facing? More widespread thunderstorms may generate in the unstable air. Additional moisture will be drawn north out of the Caribbean, too. It’s too early to say whether this could lead to a weekend washout. For now, though, it seems that more active weather times are ahead just as the new fall season gets underway, for the upcoming weekend!